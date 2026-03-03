Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head to Head Comparison

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Motorsport Games and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $9.42 million 2.28 -$2.75 million $0.40 9.30 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 1.30 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -0.58

Motorsport Games has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

