Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Select Medical (SEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Select Medical (NYSE: SEM):

3/1/2026 – Select Medical was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/26/2026 – Select Medical was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/23/2026 – Select Medical had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Select Medical was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – Select Medical was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/21/2026 – Select Medical had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

