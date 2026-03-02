Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Select Medical (SEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Select Medical (NYSE: SEM):
- 3/1/2026 – Select Medical was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/26/2026 – Select Medical was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 2/23/2026 – Select Medical had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2026 – Select Medical was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/20/2026 – Select Medical was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/21/2026 – Select Medical had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Select Medical Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.
