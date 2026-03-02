Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.4330, with a volume of 637305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

MBLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 33.4% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

