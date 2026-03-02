Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.0710, with a volume of 50486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -1,818.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $436,527.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,754.34. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $315,032.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,169.32. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,824 shares of company stock worth $1,313,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,611,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,276,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 863,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 272,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

