CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 614,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,503. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,297,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 251,022 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 524.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.