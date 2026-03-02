CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE
CubeSmart Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,297,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 251,022 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 524.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.
In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- A Rockefeller Moment Is Unfolding in Rare Earths
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.