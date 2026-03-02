MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.66. 329,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,452.64. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,948,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,464,541.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162. Insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,355,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18,782.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,888 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

