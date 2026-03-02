Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) to Sell

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHVS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Leerink Partners set a $38.00 price objective on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pharvaris from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

PHVS opened at $28.39 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 48.1% during the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the second quarter worth $57,000. Patient Square Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 41.4% during the third quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 345,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000.

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

