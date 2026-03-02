Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $31.8450, with a volume of 7797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $735.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tamboran Resources Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 758,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408,680 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran’s primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

