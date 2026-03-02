Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 29889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Navigator Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1,124.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2,794.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company’s fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator’s vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

