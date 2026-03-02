Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Alejandro Sanchez Sells 1,451 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) Director Alejandro Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $204,373.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,415 shares in the company, valued at $481,002.75. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BPOP traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,068. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $806.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.75%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Popular by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.55.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

