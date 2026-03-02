Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $30.6580, with a volume of 542050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Torm in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Torm had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torm Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is a boost from Torm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Torm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Torm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,998,000. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in Torm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in Torm during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Torm in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Torm in the second quarter worth $167,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

