Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Increases By 69.8%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,090,117 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the January 29th total of 3,586,958 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,585,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $33.88. 4,177,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,774. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
