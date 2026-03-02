Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Increases By 69.8%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,090,117 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the January 29th total of 3,586,958 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,585,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,585,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $33.88. 4,177,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,774. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

