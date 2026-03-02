Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORIC

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ORIC opened at $13.45 on Friday. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 52,000 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $702,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $920,679.48. The trade was a 43.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $97,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,149 shares in the company, valued at $617,429.94. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,135. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Oric Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Oric Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates, narrowed the FY loss forecast (to ($1.28) from ($1.52)), kept a “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $25 — a material analyst upgrade supporting upside. Read More.

HC Wainwright raised quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates, narrowed the FY loss forecast (to ($1.28) from ($1.52)), kept a “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $25 — a material analyst upgrade supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oric reported a Q4 earnings beat (EPS -$0.30 vs. -$0.34 consensus), which acted as a near-term catalyst and likely drove recent buying interest. Read More.

Oric reported a Q4 earnings beat (EPS -$0.30 vs. -$0.34 consensus), which acted as a near-term catalyst and likely drove recent buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker actions (Wedbush Outperform; Piper Sandler, JPMorgan and others with overweight/buy calls and higher targets) have created a bullish analyst consensus — Zacks highlights the mean price target implying ~58% upside, which can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Multiple broker actions (Wedbush Outperform; Piper Sandler, JPMorgan and others with overweight/buy calls and higher targets) have created a bullish analyst consensus — Zacks highlights the mean price target implying ~58% upside, which can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus still shows multi-quarter losses (current full‑year consensus ~($2.17) per share), so the stock’s upside depends on continued clinical progress, margin improvement and execution. Read More.

Consensus still shows multi-quarter losses (current full‑year consensus ~($2.17) per share), so the stock’s upside depends on continued clinical progress, margin improvement and execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (~95%); while this can stabilize the stock, it may also limit new institutional inflows unless conviction strengthens. Read More.

Institutional ownership is very high (~95%); while this can stabilize the stock, it may also limit new institutional inflows unless conviction strengthens. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 52,000 shares (~$702.5k at ~$13.51), cutting his stake by ~43% — insider selling can be perceived negatively and may temper the rally. SEC Form 4: Read More.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company’s pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.