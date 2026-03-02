Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 68.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,977 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 29th total of 56,417 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.01. 11,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1115 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper. The issuers of the component securities of the index must be engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry, such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

