Guggenheim Cuts Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Price Target to $50.00

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.47% from the stock’s previous close.

VIA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Via Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial cut Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of Via Transportation stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52. Via Transportation has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Via Transportation by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,662,000. Koch Inc. bought a new position in Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $39,965,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Via Transportation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

