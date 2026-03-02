Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Shares of FLG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.87. 1,558,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

