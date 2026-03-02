Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Permian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PR traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544,893. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CEO James H. Walter sold 467,700 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $6,374,751.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,010,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,180.94. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 467,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $6,375,091.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,010,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,153.68. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210,456 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,728. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.