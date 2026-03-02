Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $13.06. 725,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 176,581 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,914.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 442,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

