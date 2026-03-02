Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.1090, with a volume of 1870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.2424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,435,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

