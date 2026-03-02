Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.1090, with a volume of 1870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.2424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
