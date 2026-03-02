Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Derwent Valley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Derwent Valley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Derwent Valley Price Performance

Derwent Valley Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Derwent London PLC (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

