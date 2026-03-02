Wells Fargo & Company Increases DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $9.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 1,184,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 223.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

