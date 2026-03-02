The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $214.3740, with a volume of 27350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $120,078.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,110.08. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $44,235.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,278.06. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after buying an additional 1,382,035 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 260.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Further Reading

