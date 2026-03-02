Morgan Stanley Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $73.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Elastic stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.14. 959,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,110. Elastic has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 211.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $77,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,851.74. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $491,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,039,201.90. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

