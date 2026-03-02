Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.1610, with a volume of 257453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 320.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.