Short Interest in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Rises By 44.1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 327 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 29th total of 227 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RKAGY opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based hospital group specializing in acute care and rehabilitation services. Headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, the company operates a network of acute-care hospitals, rehabilitation clinics and outpatient medical service centers. Through its subsidiaries, RHÖN-KLINIKUM provides surgical, diagnostic and therapeutic treatments across a range of medical disciplines, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and neurology.

The group’s core business activities encompass inpatient acute care, surgical interventions and multi-specialty rehabilitation programs aimed at restoring patient mobility and function.

