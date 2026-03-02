Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price objective on Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HY

Hyster-Yale Stock Down 3.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale

Shares of Hyster-Yale stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Hyster-Yale has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $651.05 million, a P/E ratio of 262.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company’s product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.