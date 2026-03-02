Short Interest in Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) Decreases By 27.8%

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,666 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 142,140 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 189,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Briacell Therap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Briacell Therap at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $3.82 on Monday. Briacell Therap has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Briacell Therap ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.11) by $7.76. On average, research analysts expect that Briacell Therap will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Briacell Therap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical studies targeting breast cancer with extension to prostate cancer and other cancers.

