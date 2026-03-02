MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,878,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,710,580.73. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,162. 12.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,355,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18,782.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,888 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

