Analysts Set Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $133.69

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.6923.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Glaukos by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
GKOS opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.
Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.
