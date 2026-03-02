Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 292,600 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,600 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount’s bid for WBD (~$110B EV) has been accepted as the preferred offer, which provides a clear takeover premium for shareholders and a path to liquidity. Paramount To Acquire Warner Bros Discovery
- Positive Sentiment: A brokerage raised WBD’s price target to $26, signaling some upside from current levels if the deal prospects hold. Price Target Raised to $26.00
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry observers note that consolidation (fewer, larger streaming players) tends to support higher subscription pricing and lower churn, which could improve WBD’s long‑term margins under a combined owner. Streaming Is Going to Cost More
- Neutral Sentiment: Research firms Arete and Benchmark reiterated neutral/hold ratings, signaling wait‑and‑see sentiment on deal execution and post‑merger fundamentals. Arete Research Neutral Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Explanatory coverage and timelines summarize how Netflix exited the bidding and why Paramount emerged as the winner — useful context but not new catalysts by itself. Why Did Netflix Back Down
- Negative Sentiment: The NYT warns global regulators will closely scrutinize the $111B deal for competition issues — increased regulatory risk raises the chance of delays, remedies, or an altered deal that could reduce shareholder value. Paramount Won Over Warner Bros. Now for the Regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Political controversy: Sen. Elizabeth Warren publicly questioned White House interactions around the bidding, elevating political and reputational risk that could feed regulatory scrutiny or public pushback. Elizabeth Warren Questions Trump’s Role
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James reiterated an Underperform rating, keeping a portion of the sell‑side cautious on WBD’s standalone fundamentals and deal execution risk. Underperform Rating Reiterated
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.60.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.