Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 292,600 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,600 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

