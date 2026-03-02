Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $73.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.4667.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the transaction, the president owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,379.14. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 128,499 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,937,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,900,000 after buying an additional 162,293 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,568,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,586,000 after acquiring an additional 753,070 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,587,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

