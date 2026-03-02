AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,447,589 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 29th total of 2,510,177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 922,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 658.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AtriCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.