Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 573 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 29th total of 1,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Resonac Stock Up 2.9%
OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Resonac has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.34.
Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Resonac Company Profile
Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.
Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.
