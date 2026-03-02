Mizuho Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $27.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $56.95.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $252,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,569.20. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

