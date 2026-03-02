AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,062,000 after acquiring an additional 538,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 196,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,604,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,046,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,734,000 after buying an additional 104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,738 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $208.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $122.48 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The firm has a market cap of $323.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

