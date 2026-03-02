Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Beachbody from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Beachbody to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BODI opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beachbody during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beachbody by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beachbody during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beachbody in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody is a consumer-oriented health and fitness company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon, the company originally gained prominence through at-home workout programs distributed on DVD. Over time, Beachbody has transitioned much of its content delivery to a subscription-based digital platform, offering on-demand streaming of exercise routines, meal plans and wellness coaching.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of branded fitness programs—such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Body Beast—alongside nutrition and supplement products marketed under the Beachbody Nutrition brand.

