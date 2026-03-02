William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 53,159 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,159 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $35,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth $111,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 75.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

