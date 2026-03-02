40,000 Shares in Open Text Corporation $OTEX Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Open Text makes up about 3.7% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Open Text by 596.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,950,000 after acquiring an additional 572,540 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 21,150,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,689,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,926,000 after purchasing an additional 229,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $24.77 on Monday. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

