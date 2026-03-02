Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,043,281 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 16,944,547 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,629,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,629,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.20 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 42.56%.Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Scott C. Lem acquired 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,241.27. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,765. This represents a 44.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,767,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 265.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

