Round Hill Asset Management Purchases 24,934 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.