Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $78.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 94.54%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

