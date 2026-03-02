Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 66.2% in February

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,144,822 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 29th total of 1,290,119 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,058,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,058,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.9%

AMZU opened at $27.97 on Monday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $262.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $1.2027 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 257.5% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

