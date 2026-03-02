Pfizer Inc. $PFE Holdings Trimmed by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,065 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

