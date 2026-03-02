Analysts Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $390.55

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.55.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $320.65 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.99.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.