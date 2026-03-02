Analysts Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $390.55

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.55.
ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Elevance Health stock opened at $320.65 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.99.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.
Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.
