OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

