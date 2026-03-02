GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

GitLab Stock Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $105,885.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,809.28. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,395.75. This represents a 37.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

