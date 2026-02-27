First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 45,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 108,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 3.26.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1131 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -120.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

