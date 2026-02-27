First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 45,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 108,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 3.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1131 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -120.32%.
The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
