T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:TURF) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:TURF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.81. 5,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 149.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF

About T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF ( NASDAQ:TURF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.76% of T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The T. Rowe Price Natural Resource ETF (TURF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on theme equity. TURF is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TURF was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

