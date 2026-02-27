SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $145.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.7778.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

NYSE:SN opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,268,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,836,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,104 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

