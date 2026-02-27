LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGN shares. Zacks Research raised LGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LGN from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on LGN from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on LGN from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of LGN in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LGN by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,401,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in LGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGN by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,227,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,919,000 after buying an additional 1,415,282 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners increased its position in LGN by 1,875.9% in the 4th quarter. Munro Partners now owns 1,396,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,957 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LGN by 2,209.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 788,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after acquiring an additional 754,157 shares in the last quarter.

LGN opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LGN has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

