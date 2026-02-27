LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGN shares. Zacks Research raised LGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LGN from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on LGN from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on LGN from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of LGN in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LGN Stock Up 2.8%
LGN opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LGN has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.
About LGN
Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
